Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,293 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for approximately 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

