Allied Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,933 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $152.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

