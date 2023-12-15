Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

