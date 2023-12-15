Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $125.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.