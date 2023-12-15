Rise Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.76 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.