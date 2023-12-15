Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GVI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. 266,175 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

