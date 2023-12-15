Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 2,097 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.96. 325,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $255.71. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.