Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $664,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after buying an additional 1,556,066 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,562,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after buying an additional 861,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 118,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

