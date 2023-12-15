98,118 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 452,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 156,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125,224 shares during the period.

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

