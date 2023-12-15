5,355 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE remained flat at $215.35 during trading on Friday. 22,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $216.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.55.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.