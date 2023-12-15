Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 64.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 210.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE remained flat at $215.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,305. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $216.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

