Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 58.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRCE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.29. 36,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,586. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

