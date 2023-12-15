Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $1.45 Million in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned about 0.31% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 766,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

VGM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 27,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

