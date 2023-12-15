Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $1.42 Million in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 152,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

AFB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 15,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,894. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

