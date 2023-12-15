Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.20. 8,628,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 8,586,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Specifically, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $112,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,841 shares of company stock worth $6,994,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.