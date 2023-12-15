Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 150 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

