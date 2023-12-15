Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,297,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

