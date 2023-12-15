Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

