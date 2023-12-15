Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $46.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

