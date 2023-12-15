Randolph Co Inc Acquires 59 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $475.97. The firm has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.73 and a 200 day moving average of $443.19.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

