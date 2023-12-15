Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.67

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.67 and last traded at $197.41, with a volume of 2036804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

