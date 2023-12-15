Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $484,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $257.31 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average is $216.58. The company has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,589,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

