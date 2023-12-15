28,490 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $77.24. 230,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $77.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

