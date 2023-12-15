Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 37,183 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.87. 1,824,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,239. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

