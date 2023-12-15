DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys 6,360 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFLV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,592. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

