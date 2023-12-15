Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 122 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of DEO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.17. The stock had a trading volume of 173,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,569. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.74. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
