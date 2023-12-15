DBK Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 6,150 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.96. 32,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

