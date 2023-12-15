DBK Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 154,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,115. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

