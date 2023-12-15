DBK Financial Counsel LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 472,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,920. The stock has a market cap of $740.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

