The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 91,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,270. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.