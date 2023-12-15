Orser Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,732. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

