Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,205,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 288,880 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 100.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 113,472 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 75,756 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 68,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,180. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

