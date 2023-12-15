Doliver Advisors LP Takes $226,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. 801,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,634. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

APA Profile



APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

