Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

EA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.54. The company had a trading volume of 632,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,138. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $276,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,872,049.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,659 shares of company stock worth $4,322,889 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

