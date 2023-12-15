Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.80. 324,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,255. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,946 shares of company stock worth $1,676,830 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

