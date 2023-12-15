Doliver Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,410 shares of company stock worth $33,235,102. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,167. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

