Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Cut by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 272,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,013. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.