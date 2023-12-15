Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after buying an additional 756,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after purchasing an additional 344,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mplx by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Trading Down 1.0 %

MPLX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 217,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

