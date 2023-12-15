Systelligence LLC Buys Shares of 17,664 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. 274,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,224. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

