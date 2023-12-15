Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.75. 193,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

