Systelligence LLC Acquires Shares of 94,812 AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 4.49% of AB High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $141,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $580,000.

NYSEARCA HYFI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.38. 587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. AB High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

