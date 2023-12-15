iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IYK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,866. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $208.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

