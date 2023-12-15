Systelligence LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Systelligence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned 0.09% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 808,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

