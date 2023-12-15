Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 21,431 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

VWO stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

