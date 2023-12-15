Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 1,274,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

