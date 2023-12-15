Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

