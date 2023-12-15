iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 741.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS EEMV opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

