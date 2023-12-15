Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 74,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 7,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

