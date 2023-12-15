Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775,752. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

