iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $103.13. 60,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $103.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

